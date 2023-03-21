Final contestants sign up for Mrs Gibraltar 2023

Krystel Gonzalez
26 years old
Mother of 3 children
Her hobbies involves staying active, dancing and cooking.
I decided to sign up for Mrs Gibraltar as I wanted to boost my confidence and feel better about myself.
Victoria Walker
32 years old
Mother of 2 girls
I love being a mum and traveling the world with my family.
I decided to sign up because it was first the advice of a friend working in the Aesthetic industry, my passion is female empowerment so anything that makes women feel more confident and beautiful, I want to be involved in.
Nadine Guerrero
42 years old
Mother of 4 children
Her passions are both modeling and dancing.
I decided to enter Mrs Gibraltar this year because I love the experience and feeling of being on a stage and also the opportunity of meeting new people along the journey.
