Final contestants sign up for Mrs Gibraltar 2023

I decided to sign up for Mrs Gibraltar as I wanted to boost my confidence and feel better about myself.

Victoria Walker

32 years old

Mother of 2 girls

I love being a mum and traveling the world with my family.

I decided to sign up because it was first the advice of a friend working in the Aesthetic industry, my passion is female empowerment so anything that makes women feel more confident and beautiful, I want to be involved in.

Nadine Guerrero

42 years old

Mother of 4 children

Her passions are both modeling and dancing.

I decided to enter Mrs Gibraltar this year because I love the experience and feeling of being on a stage and also the opportunity of meeting new people along the journey.

