This week is Debt Awareness Week, a week that is marked to raise awareness of debt and help that is available to those who may find themselves with money problems.

The week was first initiated by UK debt advice charity, StepChange, who since 1993 have helped over seven million people in the UK deal with their debt worries and helped them take back control of their finances.

