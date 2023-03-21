Spanish wind-farm at sea nearby moves a step closer

The Spanish government has given permission for a floating maritime wind-farm out at sea off the coast of the Campo near Gibraltar. This has come about in the recent designation covering the use of maritime zones all around the Spanish coast.

WIND-FARM

While it is not clear whether the approval is for a specific project, what is clear is an area of sea in question has been earmarked for this particular use. The area stretches from the coast off the Campo de Gibraltar in an easterly direction to the coast of Malaga.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

21-03-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR