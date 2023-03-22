CARMEN GOMEZ DIARY

Something that many people probably don’t know is the fact that Cornwall has a thriving scene of space related study and start-ups. There, a young woman, called Melissa Thorpe, is hoping to demonstrate that the space industry can support environmental sustainability.

This lady is more enthused by the idea of protecting the environment, than landing on Mars. She and a team of experts are working on a horizontal launch swooping off from the runway; which uses less fuel than a vertical take-off; to carry a cargo of nine satellites, one of which will monitor kelp forests and pollution levels around Cornwall, in order to then help scientists identify appropriate areas for sea grass restoration. It’s such a shame that a programme locally which was meant for this same sea grass restoration, some years back in our waters, was never able to progress.

22-03-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR