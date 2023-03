When the Foreign Secretary James Cleverly met the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister in London yesterday, it was inevitable that the focus would be on the UK-EU treaty about Gibraltar.

Many on the Rock and in the Campo have been waiting anxiously for the white smoke which would indicate that the elusive treaty has finally been concluded, but once again that announcement did not materialise.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

22-03-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR