Outline planning for new national stadium unanimously approved at DPC

by MEGAN STRINGER
An outline planning application to construct Gibraltar’s new national stadium was unanimously approved at the Development and Planning Commission (DPC) on Thursday. The approval came on the eve of Gibraltar’s opening UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier vs. Greece today, held at the Estadio Algarve, in Faro, Portugal.
The stadium would comprises of 35,000 square meters and has been designed in line with UEFA and Centre for Access to Football in Europe Good Practice Guide. The proposed stadium is also projected to be compliant with UEFA Category 4.
24-03-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR