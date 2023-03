Marie Lou Guerrrero MBE retired as Chair of the board of trustees of Citizens Advice Bureau after a tenure of 10 years.

Samantha Sacramento, Minister with responsibility for the Citizens Advice Bureau expressed her gratitude to Ms Guerrero for her hard work and dedication during her tenure and wished her a happy retirement.

