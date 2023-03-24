Spanish drones generate air incursion fear

Spanish law enforcement is set to deploy drones this this area amidst concerns that these could soon be buzzing around the skies over Gibraltar. While there is a legitimate argument for the use of such equipment against potential wrongdoers, there will always be a fear that Spain could use them for other purposes.
INTERIOR
The Spanish press has reported that the country’s Interior Ministry has published plans to purchase thirteen drones, seven of which are earmarked for its special law enforcement operation in the Campo area. In addition to this, Spain’s official Gazette, known as the Boletin Oficial del Estado has revealed details of mobile phone tracking devices which these drones are expected to carry.
24-03-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR