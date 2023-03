The Strait of Gibraltar Association have announced that they are organising a charitable event called “Camel Trek 23” in just over one month.

From Friday 5th May 2023 to Monday 8th May 2023, it will take place along the Atlantic coastline from Asilah to Tangiers, Morocco.The Strait of Gibraltar Association wrote on their social media that they are aiming in having a maximum of 15 sponsored camels on the Trek.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

27-03-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR