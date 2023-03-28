Reality check: Gibraltar needs to continue developing, or face economic ruin

While fully subscribing the words in the title of this article I cannot claim authorship of such a lucid statement. The remarks were made by the Chief Minister in his latest appearance on the Direct Democracy programme, a kind of part two of the ‘Wake Up and Smell the Coffee’ declaration,

this time unlike the previous occasion when he demolished lingering fantasies regarding Gibraltar’s role in the negotiations for the EU-UK treaty, addressing a purely domestic context, spelling out in no less down-to-earth language, that those in the community who had got into the frame of mind of stopping developments, were going to end up ruining Gibraltar if they got their way.

