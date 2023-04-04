Regiment continues to do Gibraltar proud

The recent news that the Royal Gibraltar Regiment has once again just completed a successful training deployment to Gambia is very welcome. This latest action by our Regiment, along with others over the years, are carried out in an unassuming and highly professional manner which can only serve to make Gibraltar well proud.
TRAINING
The Republic of Gambia is the smallest country on the African continent, located in the west and surrounded entirely by Senegal, except where it borders the Atlantic Ocean. Having been a British colony, it became an independent country in 1965 and a republic within the Commonwealth five years later.
