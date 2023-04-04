Weather Advisory – GALE force winds

Easterly winds will continue to strengthen slowly over the next 24hrs or so, becoming strong to near Gale force during Wednesday morning with mean speeds increasing 22 to 28 knots, with winds generally strongest towards Europa Point and over Southern waters perhaps occasionally 28 to 32 knots. Gusts will reach 35 to 40 knots, with isolated gusts expected to reach Gale force, and 40 to 45 knots, more especially in exposed areas.

NOTE: This will also bring an increasing Easterly swell/ seas, with a significant swell currently forecast to peak at around 3.0 to 3.7m during Wednesday. Any risk of overtopping of low-lying coastal areas, particularly along the East side, should be mainly when seas are enhanced in the run up to High Tide (4pm).Travel conditions will become difficult at times.This Advisory will be kept under review and updated if necessary.

