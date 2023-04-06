Kingsway traffic arrangement for frontier queues

His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar notes the build-up of the vehicular frontier queue on Tuesday afternoon, which is the first major queue experienced since Kingsway was opened.

This led to the intermittent closure of Kingsway due to the safety features incorporated into the design of the tunnel, which does not allow for stationary vehicles to queue inside the tunnel. This means that when the frontier queue builds up, cars are batched through the tunnel in the same fashion as they were across the runway prior to the tunnel opening.

