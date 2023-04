by MEGAN STRINGER Today marks Maundy Thursday, the fifth day of Holy Week and commemorates the Washing of the Feet and Last Supper of Jesus with his Disciples.

PANORAMA spoke to Master of Ceremonies, Joseph Llufrio at the Cathedral of St Mary the Crowned this week to find out how they have been preparing in the run up to Easter.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

06-04-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR