British Forces Gibraltar were delighted to welcome HMS Protector which arrived in His Majesty’s Naval Base Gibraltar on Monday 3 April 2023.

HMS Protector (A173), affectionately known as the Royal Navy’s (RN) ‘Swiss Army Knife’ is the RN’s Ice Patrol Ship. She sails the waters of Antarctica and the Southern Hemisphere and is deployed for 330 days a year.

06-04-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR