When Spain ceded Gibraltar to Britain on the 11th of April, 1713, it opened a wound that has festered into the political turmoil we face today. Seven short paragraphs within article ten of the Peace of Utrecht determine the lives of a population that came to be known as the Llanitos.

Between the badly drafted text open to contradictory interpretation there is one line about the Rock that resonates with us all and is still used by Spain today: “The sale shall always be given to the Crown of Spain before any others”.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

13-04-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR