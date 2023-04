Obesity has sky rocked in recent years around the world and in Gibraltar! Nearly 60% of Europe’s adults are overweight or obese in 2023.

Obesity has become extremely common and tripled across the world since 1975. The price people are paying for this condition is premature illnesses and death. The healthcare systems are struggling to handle the surging numbers of sufferers afflicted with obesity-related diseases.

17-04-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR