Girlguiding UK to cease operations of British Girlguiding Overseas, but is Gibraltar affected?

by MEGAN STRINGER On Wednesday, it was announced by Girlguiding UK that their Board of Trustees had decided to change how Girlguiding UK operates overseas, and thus had come to the decision to end organised guiding run by Girlguiding UK from 1st September 2023 – but fortunately for Gibraltar, the end is not so final.

The news came as a shock to many in the Girlguiding community and in a press statement issued by Girlguiding Gibraltar (GGG) yesterday, it stated that the leaders were told the news on Monday, and that they “themselves will still be processing their shock.” They noted that the decision made by the Board of Trustees at Girlguiding UK was based on a corporate risk analysis of operating a volunteer based network over 36 countries.

20-04-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR