Dance-a-thon in aid of Gibraltar Cardiac Association

by MEGAN STRINGER This Saturday, the Gibraltar Cardiac Association are hosting a twelve hour dance-a-thon at the Europa Sports Complex, between the hours of 11am and 11pm to fundraise.

Chairperson of the Cardiac Association, Suyenne Perez Catania told PANORAMA the reason why they decided to host the event was because of the fact that so many charities are currently doing fundraisers, so they “thought of trying something different that hadn't been done on a long time, thus the idea of the dance-a-thon.”

21-04-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR