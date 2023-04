Two Royal Gibraltar Police officers have yesterday received commendations from the Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger for their outstanding work on a recent domestic abuse case.

Detective Constable James Read and Police Constable Maisie Moore were recognised for their hard work, which was described as “above and beyond the call of duty.”

21-04-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR