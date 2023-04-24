We have generally faced the field of play with a handicap

I read recently in a Spanish foreign affairs communiqué, that amongst other things, Gibraltar violates the territorial integrity of Spain. I imagine that such a statement should receive the same reading as when Spain violates our BGTW`s; which is said to be a violation of our waters, but not a threat to our sovereignty. As such, there is no fear of Gibraltar ever appearing to be a threat to their territorial integrity.
We are who we are, a British Gibraltarian nation, who at no point has ever been hostile to Spain; something which they on the other hand are guilty of being with us. The only thing we can be accused of is giving work to thousands of Spaniards from La Linea and the Campo area.
24-04-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR