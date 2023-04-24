Calpe Band and guests, together with the Gibraltar Band and Drums Association, the Gibraltar Sea Scouts Pipe Band and InCantus will be performing a Variety Concert in aid of PossAbilities. Joining them will be Charlie Reyes (Violin), Lucia Wood (Singer) and Phillip Borge (Tenor).

The program includes popular pieces from the concert repertoire, marches and themes from movies. We are proud to announce that works by local composers will also be featured at the performance.The Concert will take place this coming Wednesday 26th April starting at 7:30 pm in the Holy Trinity Cathedral.

24-04-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR