Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, May Day Message 2023

As we celebrate International Workers' Day, I want to extend my warmest thanks to all working people in Gibraltar.
To each and every one of you.
This day is a tribute to the hard work, dedication, and sacrifices that the working class has made throughout history to improve terms and conditions and employment and in that way improve the lives of working people and create a fairer society for all.
Just in this past year the GSLP Liberal Government has passed laws which are designed to protect workers even further. We have passed laws to create the right for trade union recognition in the private sector. Previously we have also passed laws for pensions in the private sector.
27-04-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR