Ernest Britto OBE ED KMCO

He was always a gentleman in all his dealings with this newspaper, even in difficult times, and he will be remembered for his professionalism and dedication. He served as Commanding Officer of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment from 1982 until 1985. He joined the AACR after retirement from the military and was first elected to the then House of Assembly in 1988.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

10-05-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR