Gibraltar could become a Commonwealth Realm

Now that the dust has settled on the momentous events of the Coronation it is worth reflecting on what this means for the future of the monarchy in general and for Gibraltar in particular.

The role of the monarchy in the context of a decolonised Gibraltar will be an interesting discussion point going forward. All our political leaders have settled on the need to reformGibraltar’s constitution and all have pointed to doing this in a way which includes multi-party discussions and involves the general public as well.It is to be expected that in the context of that future debate, the role of the monarchy will play a central role. The Crown already plays a vital part in the Constitution of Gibraltar. Indeed, the very Preamble to the 2006 Constitution already sets out that “Gibraltar is part of His Majesty’s dominions”.

