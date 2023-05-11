St. Paul’s School The Coronation of his Majesty King Charles III

The children at St. Paul’s School enjoyed a full week of activities linked to the King’s Coronation celebrations. On Tuesday morning the children were presented with a problem from His Majesty King Charles III - his Coronation crown was missing its jewels!

In order to be crowned on Saturday The King needed his crown, so the children were tasked with the special job to find the missing jewels.With a view to make this event come to life, the school was transformed into important London landmarks. On Thursday the children arrived at school with their luggage to board ‘St. Paul’s Airways’ and travel to London to search for the jewels.

