After so many years we have signed the yard with the Chief Minister to lift our boats.

Thanks to some of our committee members I can now say that the yard is now opened by the Small Boat Marina Association.The outcome of this agreement is that the Boat Owners in the small Boat Marina will now have the facility on their door step.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

11-05-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR