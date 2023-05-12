New timeline and revised methodology for wreck removal

The Captain of the Port, John Ghio, has received an updated timeline and revised method statement from the contractors on the preparations and plans for the final removal of the OS 35 wreck.

The wreck removal process will be methodical and deliberate, and will involve a variety of intricate operations.Both the forward and aft sections will first be made airtight. The contractors have advised that these preparatory works are taking longer than anticipated and that the wreck is unlikely to be totally removed by the 30th May deadline.

