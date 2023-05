Gibraltar is to strengthen its armoury against economic and financial crime with the creation of a new special fund called the Gibraltar Recovered Assets Fund.

The main purpose of the fund is to collect and manage recovered assets under economic crime legislation, at the same time the fund will support the efforts of the customs department and the Royal Gibraltar Police (RGP) in combating financially related crimes.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

15-05-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR