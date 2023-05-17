GOVERNMENT SETS OUT 2023 SPENDING PLANS

The running of the public service is expected to cost over twenty million pounds more in the coming financial year, than the projection for the previous one. The Government has already explained that the last financial year ended in a deficit once again. However, a large part of the projected increase in spending appears to have come in departments which of necessity are demand-led.
MONEY
The last financial year of the Government started on 1 April 2022 and came to an end on 31 March 2023. The details of the exact amount of money spent and the level of revenue raised will not be known until...
