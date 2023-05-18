New UK funds could replace EU funding streams for Gibraltar

The opening a few days ago of applications for funding under the UK Darwin Plus Strategic initiative has drawn attention to the funding streams that Gibraltar and the other UK Overseas Territories have lost on leaving the European Union. Gibraltar is itself in a worse position, in this respect, than some of the others who continue to receive residual funds but were never actually in the EU. However, some doors like this one have opened in respect of United Kingdom funding streams which could help to partly fill the gap.
MILLION
In our time in the EU, Gibraltar was allocated some sixty million pounds in funding. Those came mainly through the European Social Fund and the European Regional Development Fund.
