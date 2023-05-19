Plans for final building of Midtown approved at DPC

by MEGAN STRINGER
Building E, the fifth and final building that forms part of the Midtown Development was approved and given full planning permission by majority vote on Thursday in the most recent Development and Planning Commission meeting.
In the applicant’s presentation, it was noted that in October 2014 outline planning permission approved the principle of the entire development and subsequently, full planning was granted for buildings A to D.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
19-05-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR