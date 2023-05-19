Tankers assemble near Ceuta and avoid Gibraltar

The sea near the Spanish port of Ceuta has become world famous recently in the context of the sanctions-busting of Russian oil. It was claimed a few months ago that this oil in large vessels was distributed to smaller ones in the vicinity of the Spanish enclave.

STRAIT

The story first hit the headlines some four months ago in January of this year after EU and international sanctions against Russian oil started to bite and Russian exporters had to look for innovative ways to get rid of it. This fed on the reports of large numbers of oil tankers in close proximity to Ceuta on the southern side of the Strait.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

19-05-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR