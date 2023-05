Yesterday, Wednesday 17 May 2023, His Excellency, The Governor of Gibraltar, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, visited the Gibraltar Defence Police Headquarters.

During his visit, His Excellency met with key personnel from the GDP including Chief of Police Rob Allen and was given an up to date brief on GDP activities.

