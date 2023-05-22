Sonia De La Rosa Unveils the Third Edition of ‘Mama Sonia’s Cooking with Passion: De Todo un Poco’

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust held on Thursday the book signing event of Sonia De La Rosa. The event celebrated the release of the third edition of her cookbook, ‘Mama Sonia’s Cooking with Passion: De Todo un Poco.’

It is a delightful collection of 40 traditional recipes from the heart of ‘Mama Sonia’s Kitchen.’ The book is not only a compilation of recipes but also a reflection a Sonia’s love for cooking and her passion for sharing her traditions.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

22-05-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR