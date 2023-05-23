Gibraltar must develop relations with Morocco

Spain is now getting a taste of its own medicine at the border between its North African enclaves and the Kingdom of Morocco. The people of Gibraltar will understand better than most what it means to have lived for decades at the mercy of the whim of the action that a Spanish government decides to take at a land border.

ASSERTIVE There is a long held view in Gibraltar that Rabat has traditionally been far more assertive in standing up to Spain where its own interests are concerned. This has taken different forms over the years over a wide range of issues, some of which will resonate with people here on the Rock.