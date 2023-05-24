Should Gibraltar hold more festivals?

Gibraltar is viewed as a stunning British Overseas Territory with a lot to offer and many entertainment options but is it really true?

Tourist information websites make claims that Gibraltar hosts a lot of music events with international and local artists. Since Covid-19 there has been a marked decline in anything to do with being social and there has been a noticeable lack of festivals! Are they finally coming back in 2023 to make this one of the best years ever for Gibraltar?

