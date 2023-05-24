GIBRALTAR TOO IMPACTED BY CLIMATE CHANGE

The torrential rain that hit Gibraltar a few days ago is a timely reminder of wider issues affecting the planet as a whole. These freak events are becoming more common everywhere and in a sense there appears to be little that can be done at this stage.

SEVERE

Gibraltar suffered a severe thunderstorm in May, the United Kingdom hit record temperatures in April and Spain is set for a drought so acute that water restrictions now seem inevitable over the summer months. Something has changed and something is changing. It is true that the consequences are felt at a local level, even though, here and everywhere else, the root cause is global. Every day there is less and less room for climate change deniers to prove their case.

