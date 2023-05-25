Beware of killer whale attacks nearby

A pod of Orcas, better known as killer whales, have taken to attacking small boats in the area of the Strait. The latest reports suggest that the older whales are teaching this behaviour to other younger ones so the warning to mariners in small boats from Gibraltar and elsewhere must surely be to take care.
The latest attack took place earlier this month off the coast of Cadiz near Barbate, leaving fishermen and leisure sailors concerned about safety at sea. Orcas have been ramming sailing boats in the Strait of Gibraltar and in the area of Galicia since 2020.
