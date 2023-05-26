Too much too soon

Are you still trying to become Facebook friendly? Think again, because there is much catching up you need to do. There is a new kid in town called `Metaverse;` the inevitable evolution of the Internet; which introduces the new subscription to Instagram and Facebook.

All these exciting new technologies will leave behind not only people who will find themselves out of work as they will be substituted by artificial intelligence, but will also find young people losing the ability to think for themselves, as they will be tempted to use instead AI to do the work for them.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

26-05-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR