Weather Advisory – HEAVY RAIN

Low pressure pushing North from Morocco will bring showers from around late evening onwards, turning heavy and prolonged at times overnight and during Saturday morning, with a risk of local thundery downpours.

Any heavy and thundery downpours could see Rainfall Accumulations reach 20-25mm within a 6-Hour period and perhaps bring a risk of local flash flooding. Strong and very gusty winds may accompany thunderstorms.Travel conditions will become difficult at times with standing water on the roads and a risk of local flooding in prone areas.

26-05-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR