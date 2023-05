Year 6 pupils from Bishop Fitzgerald Upper Primary have taken on the mantle of Eco-Warriors and are actively working to make a positive impact in their community.

By creating and distributing poop-bag dispensers for dog owners to use, these pupils are demonstrating a deep sense of pride in the area their school building is located and a commitment to keeping it clean and beautiful for everyone.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

30-05-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR