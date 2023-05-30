Chief Minister receives a courtesy call from the Ambassador of Switzerland

The Chief Minister has received a courtesy call from the Ambassador of Switzerland to the United Kingdom, Mr Markus Leitner. A number of issues of common interest were discussed during the meeting.

The Chief Minister took the opportunity to brief the Ambassador on the ongoing negotiations between the UK and the EU. The Ambassador was accompanied by the Embassy’s Counsellor and Consul General, Mr Thomas Wagner, and by Switzerland’s Honorary Consul in Gibraltar, Mr Andreas Businger.

30-05-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR