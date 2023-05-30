Military cooperation with Morocco makes sense

Greater military cooperation between the Royal Moroccan Navy and the UK Royal Navy based at Gibraltar can only be a good and positive development. It makes perfect sense that two neighbours and allies should work together for the wider interests of the region.

WELCOME

That is why the visit of HMS Dagger to the Royal Moroccan Navy at the port of Tangier must be welcome. The expectation now is that this will lead to closer ties and perhaps even military exercises between the United Kingdom base at Gibraltar and Morocco, crucially located on both sides of the strategic Strait.

