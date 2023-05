by MEGAN STRINGER Last week, the Government announced plans for a new, Natural History Museum to be housed at Parson’s Lodge, whilst the current museum premises at Bomb House Lane will be fully dedicated to history and cultural heritage.

It is said that the first phase of the development of the Natural History Museum will open to the public in the coming autumn, and access will be free to residents.

