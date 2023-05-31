Spanish election will impact on Gibraltar treaty

The snap election called by the Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez for 23 July has probably thrust into limbo the ongoing negotiations for a treaty between the UK and the EU about the future relationship of Gibraltar. The lurch to the right and to the extreme right in many towns and regions all over Spain has prompted Mr Sanchez to effectively call on progressive forces to mobilise and put up or alternatively to shut up.
DIFFICULT
Meanwhile, over here the Chief Minister will be acutely aware of how difficult the political scenario in Spain has just become with the prospect of a Partido Popular government propped up by Vox votes in Madrid, before a treaty had been concluded. This is the combination that on Sunday ousted the PSOE from a number of regional and municipal governments all over the Spanish geography.
31-05-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR