Gibraltar gears up to celebrate Pride Month

Gibraltar is getting ready to once again celebrate Pride month this June. This event is celebrated in many countries around the world and is essentially a call for greater unity, visibility and equality for the LGBTQ+ community.

Pride month was established to honour those involved in the Stonewall riots in New York on the 28th June 1969. It is considered one of the most important events leading to the Gay liberation movement. Therefore 28th June is also an important date for people of the LGBTQ+ Community.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

01-06-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR