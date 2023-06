The calling of a general election in Spain is the latest in a series of unpredictable events that have dogged the Gibraltar treaty negotiations from the outset.

The EU took all of ten months to agree their mandate, the pandemic suspended part of the discussion, the political instability in the United Kingdom and the wider tension in relation to Northern Ireland all contributed to the progress of the negotiations as well.

