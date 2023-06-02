Mayor hosts Farewell reception for Charities

His Worship has worked closely with many charitable organisations over his two -year tenure, supporting their campaigns and fund-raising activities, as well as hosting some of their cheque presentations and events at City Hall.In his speech he thanked all the people involved in these charities who voluntarily do so much for our community. He told them he had been privileged to meet them and work along side them to cross promote the incredible work they do.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

02-06-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR