Bunkering flourishes in Spain despite complaints about Gibraltar

The bunkering industry in different parts of Spain is booming with the Canary Islands reporting an increased share of economic growth as a result of this activity. Yet at the same time that it grows on Spanish territory, Madrid continues to target the industry if it takes place from outside its shores in Gibraltar.
ECONOMY
The mindset is clear. They have for decades deliberately targeted every individual sector of Gibraltar’s economy in order to stifle our growth.
02-06-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR